HPV vaccine for schoolgirls gets full marks - is it now time for boys to get it too?

When the HPV vaccine was introduced, it was immediately controversial. It was designed to protect women against cervical cancer caused by the human papilloma virus (HPV), a virus spread by sexual contact.

That didn’t go down well with certain religious and parent groups. But there is now absolutely no controversy as to whether the vaccine actually works.

A comprehensive review by the world-renowned Cochrane Collaboration has found that it is highly effective at preventing the precancerous signs of cervical cancer in women and girls who have received the jab.

Importantly, the review also found the vaccine was safe. Like all vaccines, most recipients have some localised side effects afterwards, but there was no evidence of major complications.

The NHS started offering the vaccine to girls aged 13 to 14 a decade ago. Now most young women aged 15 to 25 will have received the jab and, based on the current evidence, be protected for life from infection from the cancer-causing virus.

The cancer takes a long time to develop, so the roll-out won't translate into saved lives for a few decades more, but early evidence from Finland suggests cervical cancer rates there are falling.

The cancer currently kills around 800 women in the UK each year. That’s 800 lives that could now be saved.