Inquest into death of ‘Disappeared’ victim Seamus Ruddy

An inquest will be held later into the death of a teacher murdered and secretly buried by republican paramilitaries more than 30 years ago.

The remains of Seamus Ruddy, a “Disappeared” victim of the Northern

Ireland Troubles, were discovered in a French forest last year.

The 32-year-old from Newry, Co Down was found at Pont-de-l’Arche, near Rouen in northern France in May 2017.

The inquest into his death will be heard on Wednesday at Dublin Coroner’s Court.