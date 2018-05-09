Leaders of Japan, China and South Korea hold talks focused on North Korea

The rapidly evolving situation on the Korean Peninsula and US threats to free trade were likely agenda items as China, Japan and South Korea sat down for their first trilateral summit in more than two years. The meeting comes amid a flurry of developments on the Korean peninsula. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met South Korean president Moon Jae-in on April 27 and Chinese president Xi Jinping earlier this week. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, early on Wednesday on an unannounced visit. Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, in opening remarks, praised the efforts of Mr Xi and Mr Moon. “Using this momentum, we should carry on our work to push for the full, verifiable and irreversible abolishment of North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction and every type of ballistic missile,” Mr Abe said.

The summit is expected to focus on North Korea’s nuclear programme (Eugene Hoshiko/AP) Credit: The summit is expected to focus on North Korea’s nuclear programme (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Mr Abe and Mr Moon are meeting with Chinese premier Li Keqiang, the number two official after Mr Xi. Mr Li said the three counties need a stable northeast Asia region for their development, adding that free trade is a good way to promote a global economic recovery. “We are willing to work with Japan and South Korea to jointly maintain regional stability and push forward the development of the three countries,” he said. Wednesday’s summit is the seventh since the three-way meetings started in 2008 but only the first since 2015. It follows Mr Kim’s surprise visit this week to China’s northern port city of Dalian for talks with Mr Xi. Mr Moon is expected to brief Mr Abe and Mr Li about his April 27 summit with Mr Kim.

