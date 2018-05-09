Less warm for most even in the sunshine

Wednesday will be cloudy in the north and west, with outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain moving steadily east, while also turning windy in the northwest of the UK.

It will be a drier and brighter day elsewhere with some good sunny spells across central, eastern and southeastern areas.

It will feel much less warm than recent days for most, even in the sunshine.

There will be a top temperature of 21C in the south-east, that is 6C cooler than Tuesday.