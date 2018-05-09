London ranked best city in world for university students

London is the best city in the world for university students, according to new international rankings.

The UK capital overtook last year’s top-placed city Montreal to rank as number one in the QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2018.

The study, conducted by analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds, builds the rankings based on a range of factors, including affordability, desirability and the view of students.

Clinching the top spot for the first time, London scored highly on the student survey, which asked 50,000 students about the quality of their experience in their city, and their willingness to remain there after graduating.

It ranked well in the likelihood of students getting a job in the city at the end of their degrees, as well as being an international city with high levels of tolerance and diversity.

A high concentration of world-class universities such as University College London and Imperial College London also play a part in making the city attractive to students.

However, the capital measured poorly when it came to affordability, coming in at 113th in the rankings.