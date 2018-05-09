Malaysians begin voting in fiercely contested election

Voting is under way in a fiercely contested Malaysian election that pits the country’s prime minister against his 92-year-old former mentor.

Long queues had already formed at some voting locations in Kuala Lumpur and other cities.

Watched by election officials, voters at a polling station set up at a school in central Kuala Lumpur dipped a finger in purple ink before casting their votes.

Analysts say the ruling National Front, in power since independence from Britain in 1957, might lose the popular vote for a second consecutive election.

But it could still win a majority of seats in parliament due to an electoral system that gives more power to rural Malays, its traditional supporters.