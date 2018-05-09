Prince Charles declares Harry and Meghan's royal wedding will be 'a very special day'

As they toured the flower market on the French Riviera this morning, Prince Charles and Camilla have spoken about the "great girl" they will welcome into the Royal Family next week. The Prince said he was looking forward to his youngest son’s "special day" when he marries Meghan Markle in Windsor on 19 May. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were on the last stop of their three day tour to France. Both Charles and Camilla met a couple from Chicago in the US and when they spoke about their fellow American becoming the couple’s new daughter-in-law, they told them Meghan Markle was "a great girl".

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will also visit Greece. Credit: PA

The Duchess also said she "can’t wait" for the wedding in Windsor on 19 May, and when asked about the arrival of Prince Louis last month, she replied: "It’s all very exciting." Camilla also spoke about the other royal baby, the one expected any time soon by Princess Anne’s daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall. She said: "More to go too. A few more babies to go, Zara has got a baby coming."

The pair enjoy various stalls at the Nice Flower Market. Credit: PA

There was also an encounter with a new bride from Scotland who got married just a few ministers before the royal visit to the flower market. Kathleen Martin and her French husband Laurent Meyer chatted to Charles and Camilla about their service which happened at 10:20 this morning in Nice Town Hall. They said the meeting had made their day even more special. Charles and Camilla have been in the country since Monday when they spoke of the strong ties between Britain and France and stood at the memorial to the 86 people killed in the Nice terror attack in 2016. They are now completing the second half of their tour in Greece and will touch down in Athens this afternoon.