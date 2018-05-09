Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Prince Charles says royal wedding will be 'a very special day'

When asked about the upcoming royal wedding, Prince Charles told reporters: "It's absolutely marvellous. It's going to be a very special day for everybody."

He was questioned while arriving at the Nice Flower Market alongside the Duchess of Cornwall as part of their five-day tour of France and Greece.

Asked by reporters what it has been like getting to know Miss Markle, the Duchess of Cornwall said: "It's very nice, all very exciting."