- ITV Report
-
Sir Alex Ferguson out of intensive care Manchester United announce
Sir Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care following surgery on a brain haemorrhage, Manchester United have announced.
The 76-year-old former United manager is to continue his rehabilitation in hospital in Salford.
United said: "Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient.
"His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery.
United manager Jose Mourinho says everyone at the club is "very positive" about Sir Alex's recovery from brain surgery.
"His family asked for privacy and that is what I am going to respect," Mourinho said.
But, asked about the feeling among the squad, many of whom have written heartfelt messages on social media, and their hopes for a full recovery, Mourinho said: "We are very positive, we are confident."
He says he does not expect the shock and worry to have a negative effect on his side against West Ham on Thursday.
"I can only think that if there is any relation it is a positive relation," he added.