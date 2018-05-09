Tackling the taboos around dating for young British Muslims

Just like everyone else, young British Muslims are looking for love - but often, the process of finding a partner takes place against the backdrop of the pressures of family, community, culture and faith.

For some, even talking about it - especially using dating to find a partner - can be considered taboo.

That's why we decided to talk about it in the latest episode of our series Young, British and Muslim. We looked at the pressures and expectations facing a diverse range of British Muslims and asked whether matchmaking, social media and online dating have made it easier to find someone.

As divorce rates are rising across the UK, we examined the very different set of issues and problems divorce has within the community. With one Muslim women's helpline reporting that divorce is one of the top three issues it takes calls on, we ask why does such a taboo remain.

