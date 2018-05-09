- ITV Report
Tackling the taboos around dating for young British Muslims
Just like everyone else, young British Muslims are looking for love - but often, the process of finding a partner takes place against the backdrop of the pressures of family, community, culture and faith.
For some, even talking about it - especially using dating to find a partner - can be considered taboo.
That's why we decided to talk about it in the latest episode of our series Young, British and Muslim. We looked at the pressures and expectations facing a diverse range of British Muslims and asked whether matchmaking, social media and online dating have made it easier to find someone.
As divorce rates are rising across the UK, we examined the very different set of issues and problems divorce has within the community. With one Muslim women's helpline reporting that divorce is one of the top three issues it takes calls on, we ask why does such a taboo remain.
This week's guests in the studio with Rageh Omaar are:
- Dr Farah Kausar, a GP who is also a volunteer matchmaker. Her article warning of a 'genuine crisis' for single women because of Asian and Arab men's preferences for partners was widely shared online.
- Asha Hussein, whose YouTube channel Asha Everyday discusses what it's like to date as a young, British woman.
- Asad Dhunna, a trustee of Imaan, a LGBTQ Muslim charity, who is also involved with Pride in London. He writes about his experiences about as an openly gay British man.
We also hear from:
- Adeem Younis – an entrepreneur who founded singlemuslim.com as a teenager in Wakefield and turned it into the UK's biggest Muslim dating site.
- Shaista Gohir, chair of Muslim Women's Network UK, which runs a confidential helpline. Divorce is one of the issues the organisation campaigns on.
