Three American detainees 'to return to US from North Korea', Donald Trump tweets

US president Donald Trump has said secretary of state Mike Pompeo is on his way back from North Korea with three American detainees. Mr Trump said the three “seem to be in good health”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The US president tweeted: “Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting.” Mr Trump added that Mr Pompeo had a “good meeting” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.