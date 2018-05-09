Top Trumps and character cupcakes among royal wedding souvenirs

From confectionery and card games to toy characters and carriages, royal fans have a host of wedding souvenirs to choose from. The latest addition to the commemorative items is a limited-edition deck of Top Trumps cards celebrating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day.

The limited edition Royal Wedding Top Trumps (Winning Moves/PA) Credit: The limited edition Royal Wedding Top Trumps (Winning Moves/PA)

Former Suits star Ms Markle trumps her royal relatives-to-be in the card game, scoring 10/10 in the People Person category. She also scores 100/100 in her Big Day rating, and beats the Duchess of Cambridge in the Style stakes, where she also scores 10/10, whereas Kate is awarded a 9.

Meghan, Kate and the Corgis in the special Top Trumps pack (Winning Moves/PA) Credit: Meghan, Kate and the Corgis in the special Top Trumps pack (Winning Moves/PA)

Even baby Prince Louis has his own card, as do the corgis, as well as the Queen, who comes top of the VIP section, with a 10 rating. US President Donald Trump has his own card, but scores 0/100 for his Big Day rating after missing out on an invite. The royal wedding pack costs around £6.99. Sweet firm PEZ are auctioning off one-of-a-kind Harry and Meghan shaped dispensers for charity on eBay.

The proceeds will be going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and current bids for the collector’s items stand at more than £5,300. Funko Pop! figures also have a new range of royal characters including Harry, William, Kate and the Queen costing around £9.99 each.

But soon-to-be royal Ms Markle has yet to be added to the line, with her inclusion most likely delayed until after her nuptials. Harry and Meghan cupcakes are also available galore, including a dozen from The Brilliant Bakers, decorated with cartoons of the bride and groom and the Union flag, for £35.

Choc on Choc launched its large heart-shaped Belgian chocolates, priced at £4.99 each, featuring the happy couple’s faces, with the help of Harry and Meghan lookalikes.

Baked Bean Store is selling an “I love Meghan” keyring for just £2.99, while homemade Harry and Meghan peg dolls dressed in their wedding day splendour can be found for auction on eBay, starting at £5. For those wanting to combine the royal wedding with a spot of craft-making, UGears has produced a build-your-own wooden model carriage.

UGears royal carriage kit (UGears/PA) Credit: UGears royal carriage kit (UGears/PA)