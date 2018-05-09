What the papers say – May 9

Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal features heavily on the front pages on Wednesday. The Daily Telegraph reports how the US president delivered on an election campaign promise as he reimposed nuclear sanctions on Tehran. Mr Trump labelled the 2015 agreement “defective”, “decaying” and “rotten”, the paper adds.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

His actions provoked dismay among his European allies, The Times reports, with Theresa May, German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron issuing a joint statement expressing “regret” and “concern”. Mr Trump claimed the international pact had only made the regime’s “bloody ambitions more brazen”, the paper says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian reports that Mr Trump’s announcement could potentially trigger a new crisis in the Gulf. Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, branded it a “psychological war” and vowed they would not “allow Trump to win”, the paper adds.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Both the Independent and the i also lead on the Iran deal, reporting that the Middle East had been plunged into uncertainty.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Metro carries a warning from former president Barack Obama, who said tearing the deal up could leave the US facing a choice between a “nuclear-armed Iran or another war in the Middle East”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Financial Times reports that the decision marked a “bitter defeat” for the US’s European allies who had spent months urging the president to stay in the deal.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Away from Iran, The Sun follows up on Sir Alex Ferguson’s brain surgery, claiming that his first words after the operation were: “How did Doncaster get on?”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Mail reports that veterans face the risk of prosecution after ministers axed plans for an amnesty over historic killings in Northern Ireland, with the paper labelling the decision a “betrayal of our soldiers”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express says members of the Lords were accused of “taking a wrecking ball” to Brexit amid new defeats for the Government over vital legislation, while the Daily Mirror carries an interview with Karen Matthews.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Star reports that Rio Ferdinand’s children want him to have another baby with girlfriend Kate Wright.