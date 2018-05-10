Beard could prevent Harry wearing his Blues and Royals uniform, historian warns

Prince Harry is unlikely to be wearing his Household Cavalry uniform to his wedding – unless he shaves off his beard, one historian has predicted. Hugo Vickers said the Army does not permit beards – although Harry has previously appeared in his Blues and Royals uniform sporting facial hair.

Prince Harry during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade (Sgt Rupert Frere/MoD/Crown Copy/PA) Credit: Prince Harry during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade (Sgt Rupert Frere/MoD/Crown Copy/PA)

“He’s not able to wear his Royal Horse Guards uniform with a beard,” Mr Vickers said. “He does it sometimes but they don’t like it. That’s why when he took the parade at Sandhurst, he wore a suit.” In December, the prince wore a dark suit and overcoat, with medals on the outside, when he represented the Queen and inspected graduating officer cadets at the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, Surrey.

Prince Harry inspects the graduating officer cadets at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst in December 2017 (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA) Credit: Prince Harry inspects the graduating officer cadets at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst in December 2017 (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

British Army rules do not allow beards, except in rare circumstances, such as because of skin complaints, or for religious reasons. Pioneer Sergeants are the only rank allowed to have a beard, although members of the Special Forces can when behind enemy lines. Harry is, however, no longer a serving officer and therefore military rules may not apply to him.

Prince Harry sporting a beard in 2015 (Chris Jackson/PA) Credit: Prince Harry sporting a beard in 2015 (Chris Jackson/PA)

He trained at Sandhurst, served in Afghanistan and became a Captain in the Household Cavalry’s Blues and Royals (previously known as the Royal Horse Guards and the Royal Dragoons). Harry left the forces in June 2015 and was first spotted with a beard in September the same year. Four years earlier, he wore a Blues and Royals uniform to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding when he was clean shaven.

Clean shaven Prince Harry on William and Kate's wedding day (Gareth Fuller/PA) Credit: Clean shaven Prince Harry on William and Kate's wedding day (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He had a beard when he wore a military dress coat at the Cenotaph last November, which prompted criticism from some quarters.

Prince Harry and the Duke of Cambridge at the Cenotaph in 2017 (Harland Quarrington/MOD Crown Co/PA) Credit: Prince Harry and the Duke of Cambridge at the Cenotaph in 2017 (Harland Quarrington/MOD Crown Co/PA)

It is thought Harry will wear his uniform of the Captain General of the Royal Marines to his wedding. He recently took over the role from the Duke of Edinburgh after his grandfather’s retirement. The Royal Marines is the UK’s elite amphibious fighting force and is part of the Royal Navy, which has always allowed full beards as long as permission is granted. Christopher Gale, senior curator of The National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth, explained what Harry’s dark blue Royal Marines uniform would look like on his wedding day should he select it. His trousers would feature a red stripe down the side and he would wear a crimson and gold sash around his waist, and his hat would be a peaked cap with a white crown and red band.

The Duke of Edinburgh as Captain General of the Royal Marines (PA) Credit: The Duke of Edinburgh as Captain General of the Royal Marines (PA)