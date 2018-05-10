Blair 'unlikely' to make statement on apology to Libyan tortured by Gaddafi

Abdul Hakim Belhaj spent six years in a Libyan prison Credit: AP

By ITV News correspondent Angus Walker

The link between the 'rendition' of Abdul Hakim Belhaj and Tony Blair's infamous meeting with Colonel Gaddafi in 2004, the so-called 'deal in the desert', is crucial. To an extent the delivery of Mr Belhaj into the hands of Gaddafi's jailers and torturers was a 'gift', a goodwill gesture to get the agreement that would see Gaddafi give up his WMD intentions and return to the international fold. Today, I'm told Mr Blair, despite calls for him to also apologise from some Conservative MPs, is very "unlikely" to make any statement about today's unreserved apology.

Some MPs have called on Tony Blair to apologise to Abdul Hakim Belhaj Credit: PA

Jack Straw, who was the Foreign Secretary at the time, has issued a statement saying that he "sought to act at all times" lawfully, but adding that he had "limited recollection" of the events although he'd "ascertained" he had given the verbal go-head for "some information to be shared with international partners". For years, especially post 9/11, there's arguably been collective official amnesia when it comes to the UK's role in so-called 'rendition'. The few MPs who consistently raised questions in Parliament were, in the past, accused by Jack Straw and other ministers of coming up with conspiracy theories. So today's unprecedented formal apology is seen by them as, finally, an admission of the truth.