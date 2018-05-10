British-born scientist, 104, dies in assisted suicide in Switzerland

He sparked international outcry in 2016 when was declared "unfit" to work on campus and ordered to leave his post at Edith Cowan University, Perth, aged 102.

Mr Goodall had travelled to Switzerland to take advantage of the country’s assisted suicide laws.

Speaking at a press conference before his assisted suicide, Dr Goodall said he was surprised by the amount of attention his case was receiving.

"I'm rather surprised at the wide interest in my case. I am very appreciative of the hospitality of the Swiss Federation and the [ability] to come to an end gracefully," he said.

The scientist, described by Exit International as its first member, said this week that he had been contemplating the idea of suicide for about 20 years, but only started thinking about it for himself after his quality of life deteriorated over the last year.

He cited a lack of mobility, doctor’s restrictions and an Australian law prohibiting him from taking his own life among his complaints, but he was not ill.

When asked if he has any hesitation about ending his life, he replied: "No, none whatsoever".

He added: "At my age, or less than my age, one wants to be free to choose the death when the death is an appropriate time."