Casualties instantly assessed using video streaming technology

Emergency services can instantly assess patients from afar using live video streaming technology.

A new feature on the GoodSAM platform enables medics to initiate a video link with 999 callers, allowing them to determine the severity of casualties before arriving on scene.

Two air ambulance services have begun using the technology, which aims to improve how emergency resources are deployed.

Another feature, still in the trial stages, will allow crews to measure a patient’s pulse using just a video stream, the developers said.

The “instant on scene” technology works by sending a text message to the 999 caller’s phone.

By opening a link, the caller sends their location, grants access to their phone’s camera and the video streaming begins.

The 999 call can continue while the video is streaming, allowing emergency services to provide advice and assess the patient.