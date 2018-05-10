- ITV Report
-
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un to meet in Singapore on June 12
Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12, it has been confirmed.
Details of the highly anticipated meeting between the two heads of state were announced by Mr Trump on Twitter.
The historic summit could help pave the way to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.
Mr Trump tweeted on Thursday: "The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th.
"We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!"
The announcement comes after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo returned from North Korea with three US citizens who had been held captive there.
Mr Trump thanked Mr Kim for the early release of Kim Dong Chul, Tony Kim, Kim Hak Song, which he described as a positive sign ahead of the pair's meeting.
He added that the prisoners' release showed relations between the US and North Korea were on a "new footing".
Currently a string of US-led sanctions are imposed on North Korea in a bid to hinder its efforts at developing nuclear weapons.
Two weeks ago, Mr Kim and his South Korean counterpart held successful talks at summit where denuclearisation was high on the agenda.
Pyongyang's drive to build nuclear weapons has for years kept it isolated from the rest of the world.
And only in recent months, Trump and Kim held threatening exchanges, with the former vowing to "completely destroy" North Korea in the face of nuclear threat.
Pyongyang appeared to have made major advances in its quest to develop nuclear weapons, claiming that it possessed missiles capable of hitting mainland US.
But seemingly out of the blue, relations seem to have improved between the US and North Korea, with Mr Pompeo having made two visits to Pyongyang in a matter of weeks.
Hopes in US circles of Pyongyang giving up its nuclear programme are now picking up.