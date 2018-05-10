Ed Sheeran’s wealth up £28m in a year, rich list shows

Ed Sheeran’s wealth grew by £28 million last year – more than any other British musician. The singer-songwriter, 27, has an overall net wealth of £80 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List. While at 35th place in the overall list of richest UK musicians, the Shape Of You singer is second-wealthiest young musician. Sir Paul McCartney is the richest musician in the history of the Rich List.

Sir Paul McCartney is the richest musician in the history of the Rich List. Credit: PA

The ex-Beatle and his wife, heiress Nancy Shevell, enjoy a combined wealth of £820 million, putting them at the top of the list. Sir Paul’s £40 million rise in net wealth is split equally between revenue from the Beatles’ songs and income from a 37-date tour. Composer Lord Lloyd-Webber is the second richest musician in the UK, with £740 million, followed by U2, up £21 million to £569 million. Sir Elton John, who recently announced a three-year tour, is in fourth place with £300 million. He is the only musician, alongside Sir Paul, to have appeared in the very first Sunday Times Rich List in 1989. The Rolling Stones are up a collective £40 million, while Robbie Williams also enjoyed a big boost from touring, contributing to a £15 million rise in his net wealth to a total £165 million.

Rita Ora is worth £16 million. Credit: PA

Rita Ora made it on to the list of the UK's wealthiest young musicians - despite only releasing one album. The Anywhere singer, 27, is worth £16 million and is 11th in the list of wealthiest young musicians. Adele is the wealthiest young musician for the second consecutive year, with £140 million. Zayn Malik is the only member or ex-member of One Direction not to have increased their wealth in the past year - although he is still worth an eye-watering £35 million.

Top 10 Richest Musicians In The UK (2018):

1. Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell - £820 million

2. Lord Lloyd-Webber - £740 million

3. U2 - £569 million

4. Sir Elton John - £300 million

5. Sir Mick Jagger - £260 million

6. Keith Richards - £245 million

7. Olivia and Dhani Harrison - £230 million

8. Sir Ringo Starr - £220 million

9. Michael Flatley - £202 million

10. Sting - £190 million

Wealthiest Young Musicians In The UK: