Interest rates likely to be held at 0.5% as Bank set to slash growth forecasts

The Bank of England is set to hold interest rates at 0.5% today as a sharp slowdown in economic growth is expected to put plans for a rise on the back burner.

Economists have pushed back their expectations for another rate increase to at least August after recent official figures showed the economy grew at its slowest pace in five years in the first quarter.

Gross domestic product (GDP) slowed sharply to 0.1%, down from 0.4% in the previous three months, as the impact of the Beast from the East compounded woes in consumer-facing and construction sectors.

And there are fears that the first-quarter slowdown may not just be a weather-related blip, with official data revealing more widespread weakness and survey data for April showing little sign of a bounce-back.

The Bank is expected to cut its 2018 growth forecast in today’s accompanying inflation report, down from the 1.8% predicted in its quarterly report in February, while also trimming inflation predictions.

Most experts believe policymakers would not be able to justify increasing rates until August at the earliest, which could well be the last rise until 2019.