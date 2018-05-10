Is the PM about to back down on the Cabinet argument over a post-Brexit customs deal?

Is the Prime Minister about to back down in the crucial cabinet argument over a post-Brexit customs deal?

ITV News has learned that the cabinet's Brexit subcommittee has formed working groups to look over each of the two proposals for a new customs deal.

Tonight one cabinet source suggested this could be a ploy to allow Mrs May's preferred 'Customs Partnership' to die with dignity.

Each working group will be mostly opposed to the option they're considering.

The 'Customs Partnership' - the one Boris Johnson called 'crazy' because it means the UK collecting tariffs on behalf of the EU - will be examined by his Brexiteer allies Liam Fox and Michael Gove, along with David Lidington, a Remainer.