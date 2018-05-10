New trains to be digital or digital-ready, railway strategy reveals

All new trains and rail signalling will be digital or digital-ready from next year to reduce overcrowding and cut delays, the Transport Secretary has announced. Chris Grayling compared the move to when consumers bought future-proof digital televisions ahead of the switchover from analogue broadcasts around a decade ago. Much of Britain’s rail signalling uses Victorian technology, with line-side traffic lights controlling trains. With more than half of these systems needing to be replaced within the next 15 years, Government-owned Network Rail will install digital versions which will enable trains to run closer together, boosting frequency, speed and reliability.

The technology is being used to enable extra capacity for 40,000 more passengers on Thameslink trains through London Bridge later this month. It is due to be rolled out to services at London King’s Cross, London Waterloo and across the Pennines by 2024. Network Rail has pledged that 70% of journeys will benefit from digital signalling within 15 years. Mr Grayling said: “We’re at the stage with the railways that we were with digital television when everything was being sold as HD Ready. “What we want to do is make sure that all new trains and all future signalling projects are digital ready.” This will enable the transfer of trains to digital systems to be a simple “plug and play” process and “not rewiring the train”, Mr Grayling added. The Transport Secretary will visit York on Thursday as Network Rail launches its Digital Railway Strategy.

