What the papers say – May 10

A variety of stories top the headlines on Thursday – from a backlash over the House of Lords to the news that actress Dame Barbara Windsor has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. The Sun features a heartbreaking interview with Dame Barbara’s husband Scott Mitchell, as he revealed his 80-year-old wife had been secretly battling Alzheimer’s for several years. The star’s condition has deteriorated in recent weeks, he told the paper.

The Daily Mail reports on a warning from Tory MPs that the Upper House must be reformed to stop it thwarting Brexit. Iain Duncan Smith warned there had to be a “complete and total overhaul” of the Lords after peers voted to keep Britain in the single market and to remove the fixed date for leaving the EU, the paper adds.

The Independent also leads on politics and Brexit, reporting that five Labour MPs have demanded a referendum on the UK’s withdrawal deal, warning that plans to leave the single market could devastate family living standards.

Health matters make the front of the Daily Telegraph, which reports on a proposed initiative by the NHS which would see medics asking 999 callers to show them live video footage of patients before deciding whether to send an ambulance. The scheme is being rolled out in parts of the country in response to unprecedented pressure on ambulance services and hospitals, the paper adds.

Meanwhile, The Guardian says the government has made a U-turn on forcing the NHS to hand patients’ data to the Home Office, while the i leads on three American men who were detained in North Korea being released ahead of the historic peace summit.

Royal wedding fever continues to mount in the Daily Mirror, which claims friends of Meghan Markle believe she hopes to have a baby within a year of getting married.

And The Times reports that Britain was drawing up measures with its European allies to counter the impact of US sanctions on companies doing business with Iran.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times says the chief operating officer at Rolls-Royce is stepping down after just 19 months in the post amid the company’s latest restructuring, while the Metro leads on the court case of a couple facing jail after a seven-year-old girl died when the bouncy castle she was on blew into the air and hit a tree.

The Daily Star reports that a bodybuilder who tried to claim £150,000 for a back injury was filmed doing a press-ups challenge with a child on his back.