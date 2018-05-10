When is a post-Brexit environmental watchdog not a post-Brexit environmental watchdog? When it hasn’t got any teeth

No sooner were the Brexit votes counted, than the worrying began about how Britain could protect its environment once we’d left the EU.

Currently, nearly all of our environmental laws are underpinned by EU legislation and that’s about to be a thing of the past.

To placate environmentalists’ fears, Environment Secretary Michael Gove promised a “world-leading” environment watchdog to ensure Britain remains green and pleasant outside Europe.

But it seems his plans, published for consultation today, fall very short of the mark.

“The proposals for a green watchdog amount to little more than a green poodle with only the ability to issue weak ‘advisory notices’,” says Martin Harper, Conservation Director with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

From protecting bats, and keeping sewage off beaches, to preserving clean air in cities, EU directives have guided UK environment law.

Successive governments have been held to account by them.

Failure to do so, incurred referral to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) and fines.

For example, recent progress to force the government to tackle diesel pollution was achieved via this route.

But after the transition period, those directives will no longer apply, and, in all likelihood, neither will the ECJ.