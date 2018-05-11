American student breaks 'joggling' world record

A new world record time has been set in a sport known as 'juggling' which involves the tricky combination of juggling while jogging.

Zach Prescott ran a 4:43.2-mile on Tuesday while juggling three lacrosse balls.

The business student who is on Boston University's track and cross country squads has said it's all about focus and rhythm.

Once he gets used to the speed when he's running, "you're pretty much just juggling in place."