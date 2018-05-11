Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Beach visitors enjoy neon waves as ocean lights up blue thanks to tiny glowing plankton

Beach visitors in San Diego have been enjoying a stunning display of moving neon blue lights in the ocean thanks to an unusual natural phenomenon.

The glow is caused by tiny plankton which emit a bright blue light when they are moved.

Tiny plankton with bioluminescent properties are lighting up the waves. Credit: Instagram/therealjbowen
The sea creatures are red by day but glow blue at night. Credit: Instagram/abekislevitz

A huge colony of the organisms has drifted into San Diego, California, creating a eerie cast over the waves - and a perfect photo opportunity.

The plankton are red by day, but once dusk falls they turn blue. Their bioluminescence is a natural defence mechanism against predators.

They glow whenever they are disturbed by movement. Credit: Instagram/therealjbowen

It's relatively uncommon to see the glowing plankton, but San Diego is one of the areas the creatures are known to frequent.

The Maldives is also known as a hotspot for the phenomenon, and they are also seen regularly in Australia, Vietnam, Thailand and Jamaica.