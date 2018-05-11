Beach visitors enjoy neon waves as ocean lights up blue thanks to tiny glowing plankton

Beach visitors in San Diego have been enjoying a stunning display of moving neon blue lights in the ocean thanks to an unusual natural phenomenon. The glow is caused by tiny plankton which emit a bright blue light when they are moved.

Tiny plankton with bioluminescent properties are lighting up the waves. Credit: Instagram/therealjbowen

The sea creatures are red by day but glow blue at night. Credit: Instagram/abekislevitz

A huge colony of the organisms has drifted into San Diego, California, creating a eerie cast over the waves - and a perfect photo opportunity. The plankton are red by day, but once dusk falls they turn blue. Their bioluminescence is a natural defence mechanism against predators.

They glow whenever they are disturbed by movement. Credit: Instagram/therealjbowen