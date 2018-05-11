Body found in search for Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison

Police searching for missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison have found a body.

The 36-year-old indie band’s frontman was last seen at around 1am on Wednesday morning after leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry.

Police Scotland discovered a body at Port Edgar near South Queensferry at 8.30pm on Thursday.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but Mr Hutchison’s family have been informed.

The police search was focused on the South Queensferry area, the Forth Road Bridge and Fife.