- ITV Report
-
Deaf actress, 7, makes history in first ever all-signed TV advert break
A deaf seven-year-old actress is to make TV history as she kicks off the first ever advert break to be shown entirely in sign language on the British small screen.
Maisie Sly, from Swindon, is leading the deaf-friendly campaign in a prime advertising slot on ITV during Coronation Street on Monday evening.
It is timed to mark the start of Deaf Awareness Week, which aims to raise awareness of the challenges caused by deafness and hearing loss.
Maisie had already found recognition after acting in the Oscar-winning film 'The Silent Child'.
She will appear alongside her mother, who is also deaf, in an advert jointly produced by ITV and supermarket Aldi.
The signed break will also feature adverts from major brands including Microsoft, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Matalan, Velux, WeBuyAnyCar and Money Supermarket.
Around one in six people across the UK suffer hearing loss.
The all-signed advert campaign to has been welcomed by the UK Council on Deafness, which said it promoted "equality and inclusion" for the deaf.
Kelly Williams, ITV Managing Director's of Commercial said: “With the size and scale of audience for a programme like Coronation Street, we’re able to use the power of TV to make sure people know about Deaf Awareness Week.
"Showcasing Aldi’s innovative new advert and working with McCann to bring other brands on board makes this a truly creative partnership, the result of which I hope will really resonate with viewers.”
Adam Zavalis, Marketing Director for Aldi UK added that they were "delighted" to get involved, saying the advert "demonstrates our wider commitment to inclusivity".