‘Devastating tragedy’ as family of seven found dead in Australia in 'worst mass shooting' in years

Forensics teams are investigating at a property in Osmington, Australia, where a family of seven has been found dead. Credit: AP

A family of seven, including four children, have been found dead with gunshot wounds at a rural property in south-west Australia in what could be the country’s worst mass shooting in 22 years. The children died with their mother and grandparents. The three generations had moved to Osmington, a village of fewer than 700 people near the tourist town of Margaret River, in 2015 to grow fruit, media reported. Police would not comment on the possibility of murder-suicide, but they are not looking for a suspect.

After being alerted by a phone call before dawn, police found the bodies and two guns at the property, Western Australia State Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said. Police would not say who made the call. The bodies of two adults were found outside the house and the rest were found inside. They all lived at the property, he said. Police have no information to raise concerns about wider public safety, suggesting a shooter is not at large.

The family lived in Osmington, a village of fewer than 700 people. Credit: AP

“Police are currently responding to what I can only describe as a horrific incident,” Mr Dawson told reporters. “This devastating tragedy will no doubt have a lasting impact on the families concerned, the whole community and, in particular, the local communities in our south-west,” he added. Police were attempting to make contact with victims’ relatives, Mr Dawson said. He declined to release the names or ages of the dead.

Police have said there is no safety concern for the wider public, suggesting there is no shooter at large. Credit: AP

Philip Alpers, a Sydney University gun policy analyst, said the tragedy appeared to be the worst mass shooting in Australia since a lone gunman killed 35 in Tasmania state in 1996, prompting the nation to introduce tough gun controls. Australia’s gun laws are widely acclaimed as a success, with supporters including former US president Barack Obama, saying Australia has not had a single mass shooting since they were implemented. The generally accepted definition of a mass shooting – four deaths excluding the shooter in a single event – has been met only once in Australia since then. In 2014, a farmer shot his wife and three children before killing himself. Police have revealed few details about the recent killings, and it is not clear whether there was more than one shooter.

A property where police are investigating the deaths of seven people in Australia. Credit: Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP