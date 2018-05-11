Donald Trump and Theresa May discuss Iran nuclear deal and North Korea on phone

Theresa May and Donald Trump have discussed the Iran nuclear deal in a phone conversation. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump have discussed the Iran nuclear deal and North Korea in a phone conversation. Mrs May made clear her thoughts on the impact of America pulling out of the deal and said the UK remains "firmly committed" to the international agreement that Mr Trump has condemned. The two leaders agreed for their teams to hold discussions on the potential impact of US sanctions on firms doing business in Iran, Downing Street said. The telephone call covered other international issues with Mrs May congratulating the US president on the safe return of three Americans who had been held in prison in North Korea.

President Donald Trump has pulled America out of the Iran nuclear agreement, describing it as a 'horrible, one-sided deal'. Credit: AP

A spokesman for Mrs May said: "The Prime Minister reiterated the Government's position on the Iran nuclear deal, noting that we and our European partners remain firmly committed to ensuring the deal is upheld, as the best way of preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. "The Prime Minister raised the potential impact of US sanctions on those firms which are currently conducting business in Iran. They agreed for talks to take place between our teams." Mr Trump said this week that the 2015 nuclear deal which allowed for the lifting of sanctions was not tough enough on Iran.

