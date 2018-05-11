Duke of Edinburgh to attend royal wedding despite hip operation

The Duke of Edinburgh will be at the royal wedding next week – despite having a hip replacement operation less than five weeks ago.

Despite his age, the 96-year-old, has been working hard on his recovery since leaving hospital.

On Friday he was driving his car at the Royal Windsor Horse Show where he was pictured chatting to the Queen.

The Duke has been carrying out an intensive exercise plan so that he can walk unassisted to the wedding service on Saturday, May 19, to see his grandson, Prince Harry, tie the knot with Meghan Markle.