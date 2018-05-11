Duke of Edinburgh to attend royal wedding despite hip operation
The Duke of Edinburgh will be at the royal wedding next week – despite having a hip replacement operation less than five weeks ago.
Despite his age, the 96-year-old, has been working hard on his recovery since leaving hospital.
On Friday he was driving his car at the Royal Windsor Horse Show where he was pictured chatting to the Queen.
The Duke has been carrying out an intensive exercise plan so that he can walk unassisted to the wedding service on Saturday, May 19, to see his grandson, Prince Harry, tie the knot with Meghan Markle.
Prince Philip is not intending to use a wheelchair or any other walking aid when he arrives at St George's Chapel and takes his seat next to the Queen.
Given the number of television cameras at the event, it’s long been assumed that Prince Philip, who is a very proud man, would rather miss the service altogether than turn up and be filmed struggling to get around.
The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII hospital at the beginning of April and had his hip replaced the following day.
He left – new hip in place – eight days later.