Outer Hebrides island sees first mosque open in time for Ramadan

The first mosque in the Outer Hebrides has been opened in time for Ramadan.

A derelict building in Stornoway on the devoutly Christian Isle of Lewis has been converted into a mosque following a crowdfunding campaign which raised more than £94,000.

Many locals donated to make the Mosque a reality for the island's Muslim community, which is thought to include around 80 people including a number of Syrian refugees.

They will now have a designated place of worship in time for Ramadan, which starts on the 15th May.