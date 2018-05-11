Junk food ads face ban on Tube and buses across London in bid to tackle 'ticking time-bomb' of obesity

Junk food advertising could be banned on the London Underground network as part of plans to tackle the capital’s “ticking time-bomb” of childhood obesity.

The proposals, unveiled by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, would also extend to the capital’s buses and bus shelters, as well as the London Overground.

Mr Khan said “bold steps” were needed to “do right” by young people, and to minimise the huge strain being placed on an under-pressure health service.

He said: “It can’t be right that in a city as prosperous as London that where you live and the income you have can have a massive impact on whether you have access to healthy, nutritious food and your exposure to junk food advertising.

“I’m determined to do all I can to tackle this issue with the powers I have and help Londoners make healthy food choices for themselves and their families.”