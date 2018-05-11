- ITV Report
Leave.EU fined £70,000 for breaking EU referendum spending limits
Brexit campaign group Leave.EU has been fined £70,000 for breaking rules on spending during the EU referendum campaign, the Electoral Commission has announced.
The case has also been referred to the Metropolitan Police.
The group, co-founded by former Ukip backer Arron Banks, overspent by at least £77,380 – 10% over the limit for non-party registered groups – an investigation found.
The commission said the actual figure “may well have been considerably higher”, adding that the group had presented “incomplete and inaccurate” information about spending.
But it said it found no evidence that controversial tech firm Cambridge Analytica had made donations or provided paid-for services, and its role was limited to “initial scoping work”.
Mr Banks said Leave.EU "disputed" the overspend and branded the investigation a "joke", saying the commission had "fired an arrow into the wall and painted a target around the arrow".
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Banks accused the organisation of bias against the Leave campaign, adding: "The entire commission is composed of former MPs, liberal MPs, the SNP, former Labour leaders of councils, all sorts of people that all believe in Remain.
"I can tell you one thing: we will not be letting matters rest here, we will be going to court to challenge this.
"It's certainly not the last word on the subject."
What else did the Electoral Commission find in its investigation?
- Three payments from Mr Banks, totalling £6 million, were incorrectly reported by Leave.EU. The dates the transactions were entered into, the repayment date, the interest rate and the provider of the transactions were all incorrectly reported.
- Leave.EU paid for services from the US campaign strategy firm Goddard Gunster that should have been reported in its spending return but were not.
- Leave.EU failed to provide the required invoice or receipt for 97 payments of over £200, cumulatively totalling £80,224.
Bob Posner, the Electoral Commission’s director of political finance and regulation, and legal counsel, said: “The rules we enforce were put in place by Parliament to ensure transparency and public confidence in our democratic processes.
“It is therefore disappointing that Leave.EU, a key player in the EU referendum, was unable to abide by these rules.
“Leave.EU exceeded its spending limit and failed to declare its funding and its spending correctly. These are serious offences.
“The level of fine we have imposed has been constrained by the cap on the Commission’s fines.”
The Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee will question the Electoral Commission and Leave.EU on Tuesday, and on June 12 they will question Mr Banks and Leave.EU's Director of Communications Andy Wigmore.
A separate probe into spending by the official Leave campaign, Vote Leave, is continuing, the Electoral Commission added.