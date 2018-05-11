Leave.EU fined £70,000 for breaking EU referendum spending limits

Brexit campaign group Leave.EU has been fined £70,000 for breaking rules on spending during the EU referendum campaign, the Electoral Commission has announced.

The case has also been referred to the Metropolitan Police.

The group, co-founded by former Ukip backer Arron Banks, overspent by at least £77,380 – 10% over the limit for non-party registered groups – an investigation found.

The commission said the actual figure “may well have been considerably higher”, adding that the group had presented “incomplete and inaccurate” information about spending.

But it said it found no evidence that controversial tech firm Cambridge Analytica had made donations or provided paid-for services, and its role was limited to “initial scoping work”.

Mr Banks said Leave.EU "disputed" the overspend and branded the investigation a "joke", saying the commission had "fired an arrow into the wall and painted a target around the arrow".

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Banks accused the organisation of bias against the Leave campaign, adding: "The entire commission is composed of former MPs, liberal MPs, the SNP, former Labour leaders of councils, all sorts of people that all believe in Remain.

"I can tell you one thing: we will not be letting matters rest here, we will be going to court to challenge this.

"It's certainly not the last word on the subject."