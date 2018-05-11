Npower hits nearly one million households with price hike

Npower has become the latest firm to ramp up energy bills in a move that will hit nearly a million people.

The group is to increase typical annual dual fuel bills by 5.3%, or £64, across all payment types from June 17.

It is made up of an average rise of 4.4% on gas and 6.2% on electricity.

Npower blamed increases in policy and wholesale energy costs for the hike, which comes weeks after EDF and British Gas also raised prices.

Simon Stacey, managing director, domestic markets at Npower, said they had forced to pass on rising costs to consumers.