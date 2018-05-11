Off-duty sheriff goes above and beyond to save unresponsive baby at side of road

An off-duty deputy sheriff who took matters into his own hands saved a baby's life by rushing him to hospital after he became unresponsive and first aid failed to work.

Deputy Jeremie Nix was on his way home from work on Wednesday evening when a passing car flagged him down in Ocala, Florida.

As he pulled over at the side of the road, a woman jumped out of the car with her three-month-old son and told the Marion County deputy that her son was unresponsive and needed urgent help.

Nix set to work, performing first aid on Kingston, but his health did not improve and time was running out.

The deputy decided that the baby could not wait for medics to arrive, so he put him in his patrol car and blue-lighted him to the Ocala Regional Medical Centre which was only half a mile away.

Doctors at the hospital managed to save Kingston, and on Thursday, he was discharged from hospital "happy and healthy".

Kingston is expected to make a full recovery, but doctors said that without Nix's actions, the baby would not have survived.