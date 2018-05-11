Remains of ancient racehorse discovered at Pompeii

Archaeologists in Pompeii have discovered the remains of an ancient racehorse still lying in its stable.

Pompeii officials displayed a cast of the horse, which appeared to have been lying on its left flank when it died in the huge volcanic explosion that buried the town nearly 2,000 years ago.

The archaeological site's director Massimo Osanna said the animal was a thoroughbred likely to have been used for races, not farm work.