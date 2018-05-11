- ITV Report
Police confirm body found is Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison
The family of Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison have paid tribute as police confirmed that he had been found dead.
Police Scotland said that a body found during the search for the missing singer has been confirmed to be that of the 36-year-old.
Mr Hutchison's family said they were "utterly devastated with the tragic loss" in a statement.
They said the "passionate, articulate and charismatic" singer had " battled bravely" with mental health issues over many years.
Mr Hutchison was last seen at around 1am on Wednesday after leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry.
Police Scotland discovered a body at nearby Port Edgar at 8.30pm on Thursday.
His family said he was "passionate, articulate and charismatic, as well as being one of the funniest and kindest people we knew" in a lengthy tribute.
"Despite whatever else was going on in his life he always had time for those he cared for."
They praised him for speaking out about his own mental health issues.
"Depression is a horrendous illness that does not give you any alert or indication as tow hen it will take hold of you.
"Scott battled bravely with his own issues for many years and we are immensely proud of him for being so open with his struggles.
"His willingness to discuss these matters in the public domain undoubtedly raised awareness of mental health issues and gave others confidence and belief to discuss their own issues."
Fellow musicians expressed their sadness while tributes flooded in from fans.
Franz Ferdinand singer Alex Kapranos tweeted: “Awful news about Scott Hutchison. A terrible loss.”
Stuart Murdoch of Belle and Sebastian wrote: “Tragic news about Scott Hutchison. The whole music community in Scotland was praying for a different outcome.
“Folks, if you are up against it, having dark thoughts, please tell someone, family, a friend or a doctor. There is always another way, though it might not seem like it.”
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with Scott’s family, friends and fans. A remarkable and much loved talent.”
DJ Edith Bowman wrote: “Can’t really believe I’m reading this. Saddest awakening ever. Love and best wishes to all the Hutchison and Frabbit family”, and author Ian Rankin tweeted: “No no no. Hellish news.”
More than 1,200 comments have been posted on the singer’s own Twitter account, with one fan writing “You’ve left a legacy of beautiful music.”
The police search was focused on the South Queensferry area, the Forth Road Bridge and Fife.
On Thursday Mr Hutchison’s brothers, Grant and Neil, said they were “distraught” about his disappearance and appealed for him to get in touch.
The pair spoke about their sibling’s fight with depression and how he had helped others by speaking about his condition.
Elder brother Neil, 38, said: “In relation to Frightened Rabbit, the band and Scott’s work and how many people he himself has helped who might be suffering from the same emotions and feelings, that’s been great to read.”
He added: “He does suffer from depression, he has been very open about that in an attempt to help other people with similar conditions.
“He’s kind, he’s a great uncle to my three kids, a fantastic wee brother and an inspiring guy who is one of my heroes. ”
“He’s an inspiration to me and I miss him very much.”
Grant Hutchison, 33, a drummer with the band, spoke about his brother being an “inspirational” figure and a “hero” who he missed very much.