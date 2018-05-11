Police confirm body found is Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison

Scott Hutchison, lead singer of the band Frightened Rabbit, has been found dead. Credit: PA

The family of Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison have paid tribute as police confirmed that he had been found dead. Police Scotland said that a body found during the search for the missing singer has been confirmed to be that of the 36-year-old. Mr Hutchison's family said they were "utterly devastated with the tragic loss" in a statement. They said the "passionate, articulate and charismatic" singer had " battled bravely" with mental health issues over many years.

Despite his disappearance, and the recent concerns over his mental health, we had all remained positive and hopeful that he would walk back through the door, having taken some time away to compose himself. – Hutchison family

Police Scotland confirmed that a body found on Thursday was that of the singer. Credit: PA

Mr Hutchison was last seen at around 1am on Wednesday after leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry. Police Scotland discovered a body at nearby Port Edgar at 8.30pm on Thursday. His family said he was "passionate, articulate and charismatic, as well as being one of the funniest and kindest people we knew" in a lengthy tribute. "Despite whatever else was going on in his life he always had time for those he cared for." They praised him for speaking out about his own mental health issues. "Depression is a horrendous illness that does not give you any alert or indication as tow hen it will take hold of you. "Scott battled bravely with his own issues for many years and we are immensely proud of him for being so open with his struggles. "His willingness to discuss these matters in the public domain undoubtedly raised awareness of mental health issues and gave others confidence and belief to discuss their own issues."

Marion and Ron Hutchison, the parents of Scott Hutchison, have spoken of their loss. Credit: PA

Fellow musicians expressed their sadness while tributes flooded in from fans. Franz Ferdinand singer Alex Kapranos tweeted: “Awful news about Scott Hutchison. A terrible loss.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Stuart Murdoch of Belle and Sebastian wrote: “Tragic news about Scott Hutchison. The whole music community in Scotland was praying for a different outcome. “Folks, if you are up against it, having dark thoughts, please tell someone, family, a friend or a doctor. There is always another way, though it might not seem like it.” Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with Scott’s family, friends and fans. A remarkable and much loved talent.” DJ Edith Bowman wrote: “Can’t really believe I’m reading this. Saddest awakening ever. Love and best wishes to all the Hutchison and Frabbit family”, and author Ian Rankin tweeted: “No no no. Hellish news.” More than 1,200 comments have been posted on the singer’s own Twitter account, with one fan writing “You’ve left a legacy of beautiful music.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.