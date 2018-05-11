What are grammar schools and why are they controversial?

The news that grammar schools are to be handed £50 million to help create more school places has been met with a mixed reaction.

Here, we look at the background to grammar schools, and why they have proved controversial.

What is a grammar school?

Grammar schools are state secondary schools that select pupils based on their academic ability.

Students are offered places after sitting exams, often at the age of 11, which test skills such verbal reasoning and maths.

There are 163 grammar schools in England, many of which set their own admissions criteria and the type of entrance tests they use.

Grammar schools differ to comprehensive schools, which are non-selective.

When were they introduced?

Grammar schools date back to as early as the 16th century, but the modern concept was created with the 1944 Education Act.

They were one of three types of school forming the Tripartite System, the others being the secondary technical school and secondary modern, with grammar schools were intended to teach the most academically-able 25% of students as selected by the 11-plus exam.