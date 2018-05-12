British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader

The man ran on stage and grabbed SuRie's microphone before shouting 'we demand freedom'. Credit: PA

The UK’s Eurovision hopeful SuRie was rushed by a stage invader as she performed in the annual song contest. The stage invader, in a black and red bandana and slogan t-shirt shouted about "Nazis of the UK media" and exclaimed "we demand freedom" he was hauled off by security. The incident left SuRie without a microphone for at least ten seconds and she was forced to clap along as cameras cut to fans in the audience. The singer was offered the opportunity to perform again by the European Broadcasting Union but turned down the chance, with her team saying how "extremely proud" they were of her performance.

Presenter Graham Norton praised the singers performance, saying "she has absolutely nothing to prove". Support flooded in for the singer, who kept her cool and finished her performance as soon as the protester was removed from stage. Former Home Secretary Yvette Cooper added: "That was actually excellent #SuRie #eurovision - pumped it up even better for being interrupted." TV host Lorraine Kelly posted: "Well done to SuRie to keep going. What a pro!! #Eurovision - amazing performance." And film critic Mark Kermode said: "Well, huge plaudits to SuRie for keeping it together through whatever just happened on Eurovision. Really impressive."

The singer took the ninth slot on the billing of 26 entries, the position at which former host Sir Terry Wogan advised audiences to start drinking. Earlier in the evening she wrote on Twitter: “Sir Terry Wogan always said song number 9 was the song to start your drinking from and, with @grahnort and @bbceurovision, we always raise a glass to Sir T at song no.9. “I’m on 9th this eve. Storm is number 9. If that isn’t wonderful, I don’t know what is. Here we go x” Graham Norton, who is the commentator on the BBC coverage, said Sir Terry “was and always will be the voice of Eurovision”.

