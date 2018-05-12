England’s fly-tipped rubbish ‘could stretch from London to Moscow’

The amount of rubbish fly-tipped across England each year could stretch from London to Moscow, council leaders have warned. The cost to taxpayers of clearing up fly-tipping rose to more than £57 million last year, up 13%, the Local Government Association (LGA) said. New analysis by the LGA shows that, in 2016/17, there were 492,139 incidents where amounts of waste the size of a small van, transit van or tipper truck were illegally dumped. If all those vehicles were parked bumper to bumper, it would form a queue more than 1,459 miles long, with the amount of fly-tipped rubbish able to circle the M25 motorway 12 and a half times, the LGA said.

In addition to the van-loads of rubbish, there were huge amounts of black bin bags, car-boot loads and single items fly-tipped last year. The illegally dumped waste could stretch from London to Moscow as the crow flies, the LGA said. Council leaders want the Government to help councils tackle the scourge of fly-tipping by introducing a scaled-up and speedier approach to punishing the illegal dumping of waste on streets, alleyways, waste ground and country lanes and fields. When taking offenders to court, councils have to cover the full cost of successful prosecutions, with any fines collected paid directly to the courts rather than the local authorities, town hall chiefs said. Recovering costs through the fines is costly and can take years, something which is unsustainable when England’s councils are facing a funding shortfall which will exceed £5 billion by 2020, the LGA said.

Fly-tipped waste could stretch 12 and a half times round the M25, council leaders say (Chris Radburn/PA) Credit: Fly-tipped waste could stretch 12 and a half times round the M25, council leaders say (Chris Radburn/PA)