Hospital patients 'being charged up to £7.99 for a tube of toothpaste'

An NHS boss has protested about "jacked-up" prices at hospital shops as it emerged that some patients were being charged up to £7.99 for a single tube of toothpaste.

WH Smith is reviewing the prices of toiletries for sale in hospitals after details of heavy mark-ups for essentials including nappies, mouthwash and other essentials emerged in The Telegraph.

In an interview with the same paper, Simon Stevens, head of the NHS said: "These retailers should think again about jacked-up prices which affect poorly patients, their family visitors, and hardworking hospital staff."

WH Smith has outlets at 129 hospitals across the country.

At its store at Pinderfields Hospital, part of Mid Yorkshire Hospital trust, a 75g tube of Colgate toothpaste was on sale for £7.99, when the same product can be bought for 99p in Superdrug and £1 in Sainsbury's.