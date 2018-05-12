Polls open in first Iraq elections since victory over IS

The election is the first since Iraq announced it has fulled ousted IS. Credit: AP

Polls opened across Iraq on Saturday in the first national election since the declaration of victory over the Islamic State group. No clear front-runner has emerged after weeks of official campaigning as Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi faces stiff competition from political parties with closer ties to Iran. The vote – the fourth since the 2003 US-led overthrow of Saddam Hussein – will be conducted electronically for the first time to reduce fraud. Polling centres have been set up for many of the country’s two million people who remain displaced by the war against IS.

There is no clear frontrunner in an election still overshadowed by the legacy of war.

Although Iraq has announced victory over IS and the conventional war is over, Iraqi security forces have imposed tight security measures ahead of Saturday’s vote with a curfew in place in the capital. Many of those arriving to vote Saturday morning expressed cautious hope for the future. In central Baghdad, voters supporting al-Abadi said they are doing so because they give him credit for Iraq's military victory over IS. Al-Abadi "took revenge" for civilians killed in insurgent attacks in Iraq "with the victory over Daesh," said 71 year-old Felihah Hassan, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

Security will be tight at polling stations.

Mr Al-Abadi took office just weeks after IS fighters overran nearly a third of Iraq’s territory in the summer of 2014 and has since overseen the gruelling military defeat of the group with close support from the US-led coalition and Iran. Despite the premier’s military achievements, Iraq continues to struggle with an economic downturn, sparked in part by a drop in global oil prices, entrenched corruption and years of political gridlock. Mr al-Abadi’s most powerful opponents are his predecessor, Nouri al-Maliki, and an alliance of candidates with close ties to the country’s powerful, mostly Shiite paramilitary forces.

Many of those arriving to vote Saturday morning expressed cautious hope.

The alliance, called “Fatah” – Arabic for “Conquest” – is headed by Hadi al-Amiri, a former minister of transport who became a senior commander of paramilitary fighters in the fight against the IS group. Many of the candidates on his list were also paramilitary commanders before they cut their official ties with the force in order to seek office. Another key player in the vote is Influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. He commanded fighters in the war against IS and headed a powerful militia that fought U.S. forces in Iraq before that, but his election campaign has focused on social issues and eliminating government corruption. In total there are 329 parliament seats at stake, with nearly 7,000 candidates from dozens of political alliances.

Mr Al-Abadi is credited with leading the fight against IS, but has struggled to reboot the economy.