Serial killer Dennis Nilsen dies aged 72

Dennis Nilsen, one of Britain’s most infamous serial killers, has died behind bars at the age of 72.

The Prison Service confirmed the man who became known as the Muswell Hill Murderer had passed away at HMP Full Sutton on Saturday, 34 years into his life sentence.

It is believed he died from natural causes.

During the late 1970s and early 1980s, Nilsen carried out a murderous spree of near-unparalleled savagery.

He is believed to have killed as many as 15 young men, most of them homeless homosexuals, at his north London home.

After luring his victims to their death, Nilsen would often sit with their corpses for days before dismembering them.