Seven things you need to know about the royal wedding

With a week to go until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married, ITV News looks at seven things which will happen on the day.

Meghan Markle's father will walk her down the aisle

Meghan Markle will meet her father, Tom, at the chapel and he will walk her down the aisle. The ceremony is the first time Prince Harry will meet his future father-in-law.

Duke of Edinburgh will attend despite his hip operation

The Duke of Edinburgh recently underwent hip surgery. Credit: PA

The Duke of Edinburgh, who is recovering from a hip operation, will attend the royal wedding. The 96-year-old had surgery less than five weeks ago, but has since been following an intensive exercise program in order to walk unassisted at the ceremony next week.

Finance experts believe it will boost the UK economy by £500 million

Pubs have been granted permission to stay open later and London's shops are expecting a £60 million influx in sales as tourists descend on capital, also benefiting hotels. VisitBritain expects 50,000 Americans to line the roads of Windsor

The wedding is expected to cost £32 million

Harry and Meghan will wed at Windsor. Credit: PA

Around £30 million of the total cost has been spent on security - snipers, undercover police, military technology and security drones. The royals will be paying for the church service, the music, the flowers and the reception, among other costs.

Harry designed the ring

Ms Markle's engagement ring is said to have been designed by Prince Harry and contains three stones: one from Botswana - where the couple holidayed recently - and two diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal collection.

Royal wedding Top Trumps

Meghan, Kate and the Corgis in the special Top Trumps pack. Credit: PA

A limited edition set of Top Trump cards is among the commemorative items marking the royal couple tying the knot. She joins Prince Louis, the corgis as well as the Queen who all have their own cards.

Police are predicting a huge turnout in Windsor