The bar has been set: Hotel Chocolat founder’s fury over Waitrose’s wavy chocs

Waitrose has become embroiled in a row over chocolate after being accused of copying one of Hotel Chocolat’s most popular bars.

The supermarket giant’s new range of “Luxury Chocolate Bars” has come under fire for their striking resemblance to the curvy slabs sold at Hotel Chocolat.

Angus Thirwell, co-founder of the premium chocolatier, hit out at the similarity on Twitter, and said his brand’s wavy design had been registered with the EU Intellectual Property Office.

He wrote: “‘Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery’ apparently but hey @waitrose this crosses the line!! As well as breaching our Registered Design Mark, designed to protect innovation.”