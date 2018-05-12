NASA sends tiny helicopter to fly around Mars skies

NASA is sending a tiny unmanned helicopter to Mars in a mission aiming for to make the first aircraft launch from the surface of another planet.

Scientists spent years shrinking down a fully working spacecraft to a size smaller than a football to meet the challenges of operating in the red planet's thin atmosphere.

It is set to be the first time that a heavier-than-air craft - ie not a bubble or blimp - has been flown through an alien planet's skies.

They hope that it will prove the technology for future flight explorations of Mars and provide more data on the atmosphere.

The helicopter will be shuttled to Mars on board a rocket arriving in 2020, but once there it is designed to be able to take off autonomously on a series of short flights.

The launch team on Earth will be able to send commands to the helicopter via the rocket - but it is too far away from them to control it directly.