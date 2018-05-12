At least one dead and several injured in Paris knife attack

French authorities have condemned a knife attack in central Paris that the country’s media say left two dead including the attacker.

The Paris police said the attacker was subdued by officers during the stabbing attack in the 2nd arrondissement or district of the French capital on Saturday.

Paris Police tweeted: "An attack on five people in the 2nd arrondissement of Paris by an individual armed with a knife: One victim has died, two are seriously wounded and two are injured slightly. The assailant is dead."

The identity of the attacker and the person's motives are unclear.