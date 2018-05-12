US offers North Korea new deal to reconstruct if it scraps nuclear weapons programme

The United States has offered North Korea a package to help the bitterly impoverished nation reconstruct and rebuild its economy if it fully scraps its nuclear weapons testing programme, the US secretary of state has said.

Mike Pompeo said Washington aspires to have North Korea as a "close partner" and not an enemy as the two countries prepare for a summit between leaders Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un on June 12.

The US has also said it will give a package to help nation boost living stands to levels like those in prosperous South Korea if it gets rid of its nuclear weapons in a permanent and verifiable way, he said.

Mr Pompeo said he had made the offer during his visit to Pyongyang earlier this week, telling journalists that the initial talks with Mr Kim on Wednesday were "warm", "constructive", and "good".

"We had good conversations about the histories of our two nations, the challenges that we have had between us," Mr Pompeo told a news conference with South Korea's visiting foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha.

"We talked about the fact that America has often in history had adversaries who we are now close partners with and our hope that we could achieve the same with respect to North Korea."