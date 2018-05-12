What the papers say – May 12

Pictures of the Queen and Prince Philip feature prominently on the front pages on Saturday, while some papers lead on claims that Brexit has made Britain more racist. With one week to go until the royal wedding, the Daily Mirror features a snap of the monarch and her husband gazing at each other “in a show of devotion”. “Your turn kids!”, says the paper, declaring that the couple’s affectionate display after 70 years of marriage is a perfect example to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A similar picture appears on the front of The Times, taken at the Royal Windsor Horse Show – the first time the 96-year-old Duke of Edinburgh had been seen in public with the Queen since his hip operation last month. The paper leads, however, on claims by a UN inspector that Brexit and Theresa May’s immigration policies have made Britain a more racist country. Tendayi Achiume, the UN’s special rapporteur on racism and xenophobia, provoked backlash after making the comments following a 12-day tour of the UK, the paper says.

Her comments identified a range of institutional prejudices against ethnic minorities in Britain, reports The Guardian, and also highlighted the Windrush scandal.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph leads on a warning to hospital shops by the head of the NHS to reduce their “jacked up” prices after it was revealed that patients were charged £8 for a tube of toothpaste.

And the Independent says Neil Kinnock has warned Jeremy Corbyn he is about to commit a “serious evasion of duty” by refusing to back a plan to keep Britain in the single market.

The Daily Mail leads on its campaign to clean up Britain’s streets and reduce plastic waste, while the Daily Express claims elderly soldiers are being “betrayed” as they are “hounded” for alleged offences in Northern Ireland more than 40 years ago.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star carries an interview with Paul O’Grady, who claims stopping watching too much TV saved his life, and The Sun reports that a Premier League footballer has been having a secret gay relationship for four years.

The Financial Times says US private equity giant Blackstone has come under fire for “muscling into” Britain’s social housing market.

And the i claims two British tourists were seized by militia while visiting mountain gorillas in central Africa.